RAM clinic expands community resources at annual free clinic

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Six hundred people will receive free medical care this weekend as the Remote Area Medical Clinic parks at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray this weekend.

Patients lined up for the first day of the clinic on Friday. Some waited through the night for care they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford, RAM CEO Jeff Eastman said.

A building dedicated to other regional community resources is open throughout the clinic.



According to the U.S. Census, about 28 million Americans didn’t have health insurance in 2017. Established in 1985, the RAM clinic strives to reach those in rural areas have access to needed medical care.

“We have a great group of partners – Ballad Health, Dr. Joe Smitty with the Health Wagon, have all come together,” Eastman said. “Frank Waldo, Appalachian Miles for Smiles, these are neighbors coming together to make a differnce in our community here.”

Eastman said most people seen this weekend will be filling medical, dental and vision needs, but he said the clinic has also worked to connect people with other resources throughout the year.

The community resource center, he added, is something that officials have been working to expand at the Gray location. The newest addition this year is a coat drive.

Carolyn Sliger is a 25-year veteran volunteer at RAM. She runs the medical lab at the clinic in addition to rural programs for East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine.

She said the biggest goal for the community resources is to let patients know they have options outside of the RAM clinic.

“The biggest thing we’ve got is how to navigate resources in the area that patients may not be aware of,” she said. “If you don’t have health insurance, how do you see a physician? We’ve got resources for that, we’ve got resources for mental health, we’re also for the first time doing a coat drive.”

A food pantry is one of the additional resources available at the RAM clinic this weekend.

Since its inception in 1985, the RAM clinic has helped more than 700,000 people get needed medical care. That amounts to $135 million worth of free care provided.

In 2018, the clinic served more than 45,000 people and provided more than $15 million in medical care.

“Of course we need funding to make it operate, we take no government funding to deliver those services here,” Eastman said. “However, if it wasn’t for those great volunteers, giving up their time, we wouldn’t be able to take care of everybody else.”

A volunteer receives a massage after a long day of working at the RAM clinic on Friday.

The RAM clinic continues through Sunday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds, 100 Lakeview St., in Gray. Ticket distribution for Saturday and Sunday will begin at 3 a.m., and doors for service open at 6 a.m.

Patients are encouraged to arrive as early as possible, especially patients who need dental care.