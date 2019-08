JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Race Week is finally here, and to celebrate, each of the Tri-Cities will host big parties.

The fun got underway Monday night as the model city hosted its Green Flag Party at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

The celebration continues on Tuesday night in Johnson City.

And on Wednesday, August 14, Bristol will host Food City Family Race Night, which will return to downtown Bristol.