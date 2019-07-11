‘Race for Wandell’ seeking sponsors for 2019 race in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Runners will be out in full force in September to honor the legacy of a former Tri-Cities principal.

Officials with “Team Wandell” tell us the seventh annual race for Wandell is scheduled for September 28 at East Side Elementary School in Elizabethton.

The race is organized each year to benefit former East Pide principal Dr. Josh Wandell, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease in 2013.

The principal doesn’t let the disease get him down and has spent the past six years speaking across the region, promoting his “Faith over fear” motto for people struggling.

And his passion for racing still burns bright. Wandell participates in races across the region thanks to a custom wheelchair and help from Team Wandell members.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for this year’s race, with all proceeds going to benefit the Wandell family.

For more information on the race and sponsorship, visit Team Wandell’s Facebook page.