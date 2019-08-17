Race fans gearing up for big night under the lights

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The tents are up, the RV’s are out, the food is on and music is blaring as fans are getting ready for tonight’s big race.

“It’s Bristol, baby!!!”

It’s a tradition that comes year after year.

“We’ve met these people here four years ago, 5 races ago and we’ve been coming back ever since then” says fans as they tailgate.

Race fans gather at Earhart Campgrounds to celebrate and prepare for tonight’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Other fans say, “Bristol is a great time, Bristol’s awesome. We start off tailgating early in the day and we go in to see the best races around.”

But some are coming for the first time to create new traditions of their own.

“It’s my first race, I’m from Alabama, we have never been and we are up here to have a good time” says fans as they grill near the stadium.

And they meet new friends each and every time.

First timers from Alabama say, “That’s what we love about Bristol is that you meet awesome people from anywhere across the United states of America that have the same compassion that we do.”

But, overall, fans are just looking forward to a fun and exciting race.

“We just want to see a good Bristol race…and a lot of rubbing,” said fans.