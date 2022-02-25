ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The community turned out to celebrate the downtown Elizabethton Covered Bridge, which turning 140 years old on Friday.



Community leaders were excited to mark the special occasion by highlighting several downtown’s small businesses.

People gathered as the Covered Bridge in Elizabethton was decorated to mark this historic milestone.

Covered Bridge Park was decorated with balloons and streamers. There were also bouncy houses and other things to do with local businesses helping out with the celebration.

Organizers of the event say they were happy they to celebrate a space that means so much to the community.

“Here in our downtown Elizabethton, we have the historic and beautiful covered bridge that we are so proud of. And, her nickname is Queen of the Doe, so why not celebrate our queen today on her 140th birthday. She looks pretty good for 140,” said Courtney Bean, director of Downtown Elizabethton Main Street.



If you weren’t able to make it today, don’t worry ,events are held at the park all year-long, and the ‘Suess on the Loose’ is scheduled for March 5.