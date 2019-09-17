Quarterback Play Crucial in Showdown with Florida

Tennessee quarterback Guarantano threw three touchdowns last week, while the Gators lost starter Franks for the year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Redshirt junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano is coming off his best game of the season as the Volunteers face their toughest test of the year so far.

The New Jersey native threw for 142 yards and three touchdowns on seven of eight attempts in the 45-0 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday. If Guarantano wants to reach this type of success against the ninth-ranked Gators, head coach Jeremy Pruitt will need to push his quarterback.

“He’s always encouraging me, but he’s also always getting on me about certain things and I appreciate Coach Pruitt for that and I think he’s done a really good job with me and I continue to ask him to be hard on me because I think it’s going to make me a better player,” Guarantano said.

Pruitt mentioned how much a victory can mean to this team.

“In the last three seasons that’s the 10th win…so the guys that have been here for three or four years have not had a lot of success and they need it.”

The Volunteers look for their second-straight victory when they travel to Florida on Saturday.