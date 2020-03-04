Putnam County releases names of missing people

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton has released a list of names of people who are missing after overnight storms that produced tornadoes.

The first list had approximately 80 people, only 38 people are still unaccounted for as of 10 p.m.

The people who are missing include:

Rachel Baughman

Katherine Julian

Doreen Black

Ryan Hunter

Penny Penelope Cole

Phyllis Burchett

Charles Spurlock

Diana and Robert Smith

Michael Bowers

Iris Walker

Dwight Gentry

Rocky Smith

Stella Zuller

Ryan Packinghan

Dustin Kingsland

David Phillips

Maureen Langford & Andi Otis

Lisa Burgess

Edward Carter

Tommy Knight

Robin & Bethany Babb

Joey Dedemicis

Joe Murphy Jr.

Denton Nelson

Glen & Anthony Phillips

Rick Stegill

Tracy & Cody McGhee

Peyton Jackson

Colton Matheney

Kathy Koch

Joe Yoder

If you are on this list, please call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.