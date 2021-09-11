Pursuit from Smith County into Nashville reached speeds of 120 mph, THP says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The vehicle involved in a pursuit from Smith County into Nashville was found abandoned along Briley Parkway early Friday morning, according to investigators.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said troopers attempted to stop a driver going 106 miles per hour on Interstate 40 near mile marker 250 in Smith County around 5:30 a.m.

The driver refused to stop, driving westbound at 120 miles per hour, and swerving in and out of lanes, according to THP.

Troopers said the driver attempted to pass traffic on the shoulder, then took the Stewarts Ferry Pike exit, traveling north at speeds of about 80 miles per hour, while passing vehicles in the oncoming lane.

As troopers approached the Tennessee School for the Blind, THP terminated the pursuit at Lebanon Pike over “concern for public safety.”

A short time later, law enforcement said the Nashville Department of Transportation found the vehicle parked off the roadway on Briley Parkway near mile marker 19.

The drivers and any passengers had ditched the vehicle, according to THP.

No additional information was immediately released.