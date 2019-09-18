Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy, proposed settlement could be $10B+

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) The company that made billions selling the prescription painkiller Oxycontin has filed for bankruptcy, just days after reaching a tentative multi-billion dollar settlement tied to the nation’s opioid crisis.

Purdue Pharma’s proposed settlement could end some 2,600 lawsuits by state and local governments across the country.

This settlement is tentative, which means it has not been fully approved.

Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus explained the advantages and disadvantages to his case, following Purdue Pharma’s filing for bankruptcy.

Staubus said the proposed Purdue Pharma settlement could help address the harm done by the opioid epidemic.

“This action at least tries to hold the folks responsible, at least partially responsible, for what happened accountable,” Staubus said.

He said there is an advantage to Purdue Pharma filing for bankruptcy.

Staurbus said, “There’s an admission on their part that there’s monies available that they want to make available to make communities that have been damaged by the opioid crisis whole.”

However, he worries the communities hurt the most, will not get the money they deserve.

“My concern is the money doesn’t go through the attorney general,” Staubus said. “The local communities, me and folks in Sullivan County and Northeast Tennessee get to use the money for our purposes and not be used for some other political or legislative agenda.”

Staubus he has thought of programs that could help fight the opioid problem.

“Drug-dependent mothers, programs for children that have suffered from that and also rehabilitative programs for people that are suffering from addiction and also the incarcerated,” he said.

The Sullivan Baby Doe suit is set to go to trial next year.

A recent report revealed Tennessee saw its highest number of drug overdose deaths last year, and data revealed during the years 2006 and 2012, more than 100 million opioid were prescribed in Sullivan County. Those numbers can be found here.

Additional facts about Sullivan County Baby Doe can be found here.