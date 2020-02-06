‘Puppies’ found in box on North Carolina lawn turn out to be bear cubs

Skip to content
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Previous Alert
1
of
/
39
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools
1
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Bristol, TN Schools
2
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Bristol, VA Schools
3
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Buchanan County, VA Schools
4
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Carter County, TN Schools
5
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Christian Life Academy
6
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Cocke County, TN Schools
7
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Cornerstone Christian Academy
8
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Dickenson County, VA Schools
9
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Early Learning Center, FUMC
10
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Elizabethton City Schools
11
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
First Christian Preschool
12
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Grayson County, VA Schools
13
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Greene County, TN Schools
14
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Hancock County Health Department
15
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Hancock County, TN Schools
16
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Hawkins County, TN Schools
17
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Highlands Community Services
18
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Johnson City, TN Schools
19
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Johnson County, TN Schools
20
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Lee County, VA Schools
21
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Mitchell County, NC Schools
22
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Northeast State Community College
23
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Norton, VA City Schools
24
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Rogersville City School
25
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Scott County, VA Schools
26
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Smyth County, VA Schools
27
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
St. Anne Catholic School
28
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
St. Marys Catholic School
29
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Sullivan County, TN Schools
30
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
SW VA Community College
31
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Towering Oaks Christian School
32
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Tri-Cities Christian School
33
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Unicoi County, TN Schools
34
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
University of Virginia at Wise
35
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Virginia Highlands Community College
36
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Washington County, TN Schools
37
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Washington County, VA Schools
38
of
/
39
Closings & Delays
Wise County, VA Schools
39
of
/
39