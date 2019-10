BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Leaders in Bristol, Virginia will hold a public hearing for three scheduled demolitions in residential areas.

The three properties that have been identified for demolition are 804 Madison Street, 808 Buckner Street and 105 East Mary Street.

City leaders say due diligence has been performed to identify issues and say these properties pose risks to children and often provide havens for crime and drug use.

That meeting is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at city hall.