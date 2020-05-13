Public health officials: Focusing on who has the virus is more important than antibody testing

” station=”” title=”” title_visible=”true” autoplay=”false” no_pr=”false” disable_muted_autoplay=”false” recommendations=”false” expect_preroll=”true” /]

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Top public health officials in the Tri-Cities say their focus remains on testing for the Covid-19 virus- not for the antibodies that may or may not offer immunity.

“I don’t know that I can recommend it for anybody in the community at this point until we know a lot more about it,” said Dr. Jonathan Moorman, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine. “I think it might give you a false sense of security. it might not be a very good test.”

Dr. Moorman is a member of Gov. Bill Lee’s Coronavirus Task Force which he says is focusing more on COVID-19 virus testing through a nasal swab test. The antibody tests use blood samples.

“One is measuring the actual viral infection, the other one is measuring the immune response to the infection. usually weeks later,” said Dr. Moorman. “It takes a couple of weeks to develop a decent immune response to the virus.”

Another concern is the reliability of antibody testing.

“Currently there are only 12 FDA approved tests used primarily through certified laboratories. There’s about 120 other tests that are not federally approved by the FDA,” said Dr. Stephen May, the Regional Medical Director for the Sullivan Co. Regional Health Department.

In time, the reliability and extensiveness could change.

“At present, we are not really pushing antibody tests. I think they will be more widespread as we get further into the course of the disease probably over the next month to two months,” said Dr. May.

Another concern is the apparent high number of false positives that some fear could lead people to take fewer.

“It’s kind of the wild wild west out there and that’s how they perceive it as well in terms of testing. There are many many tests that are out there and we’re not really sure that they’re all validated,” said Dr. Moorman.

At Ballad Health- antibody testing is still new.

“Right now, we’re just looking at how to deploy that internally,” said Clay Runnels, the group’s Chief Physician Executive. “There’s a lot of discussion about how we might roll that out into the future to roll some testing in the community.”

Dr. Moorman agrees.

“At this point, it’s curiosity. We don’t know enough about it yet. We’ve gotten different information from different studies and different countries that don’t all make sense to me yet, that don’t jive. And I think until we can really figure out what’s going on in terms of the immune response, we won’t be able to use that test very reliably,” he said.

People wanting a Covid-19 antibody test can get one ordered by their doctor.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.