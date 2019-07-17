Pruitt Confident in Guarantano’s Skills On and Off the Field

The redshirt junior quarterback threw for over 1,900 yards and 12 touchdowns last season

HOOVER, Ala. (WJHL) As Tennessee was showcased on the second day of SEC Media Days, there was no shortage of Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt selling progress for his program, especially in quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

The redshirt junior chalked up 1907 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, going 153 for 246.

Pruitt mentioned he’s notice strides in Guarantano’s skills on and off the field.

“Well he’s our quarterback, I believe in Jarrett. Over the last 18 months, I’ve gotten to know who he is,” Pruitt said. “The guy has a lot of experience he’s a tough guy that’s got plenty of arm strength, he’s a really good athlete, he understands our expectations and I think he’s been a tremendous leader over the last six months of this off season.”

The quarterback also added he’s holding himself to higher standards.

“It’s definitely nice to be comfortable, I know I’m going to have to go in and compete against myself, so I know I can’t be too comfortable,” Guarantano said. “I know I’ve got to look in the mirror and really challenge myself every single day, but it’s nice to have the team on my back and say ‘Okay I’m the quarterback, I get to lead some things, I get to talk to the offense and different people,’ so it’s definitely a role that I like and I really feel challenged about.”

The Volunteers season kicks off against Georgia State on August 31 at 3:30 p.m.