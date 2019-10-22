Protecting against ransomware: It’s not a matter of if, but when

JOHNSON CITY/ELIZABETHTON (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City continued assessing the damage Tuesday, done by an apparent ransomware attack on city computers Monday.

City officials said they are checking more than 600 computers that were targeted in the attack.

Some employees now forced to used laptops as those computers are analyzed.

The good news is that the city said no sensitive information was compromised.

Ransomware works in different ways. It usually comes in an email with an attachment.

IT experts said it is not a matter of if systems will be attacked, it is a matter of when.

“You open up the attachment. It’s usually maybe a word document and the word document has a malicious payload that gets on your computer and starts encrypting all the files,” Eastern Tennessee State University Chief Informaition Security Officer Andrea de Fabio said.

If an unsuspecting user in the workplace clicks on the file, the computer then starts encrypting files into a code that the computer is not familiar with.

De Fabio said, “It changes the file in such a way that it requires a password to get the original file back.”

He said the university puts announcements around campus when there is a specific attack. They have also gone as far as creating a team of cyber students to work on cyber security.

“Around campus, there are there are stickers on the road that talk about cyber security and being cyber aware with a website, with a QR code to scan,” De Fabio said.

If you do not have a system to recover the information, businesses usually end up having to pay.

“You have to pay the ransom, which usually is in BitCoins or some type of cryptocurrency. A currency that is not U.S. dollars. It’s a digital currency,” de Fabio explained.

Anthony Lawrence, the management information systemss director for City of Elizabethton, said the city is always changing its cyber security methods to stay up to date.

Lawrence explained, “Your firewall is the ultimate roadblock to blocking most of your traffic that you don’t want into your network. So, that’s your most important thing.”

He said the city backs everything up to the cloud.

“An addition layer to that is also we back everything up to the cloud. So, if were to have a fire or tornado,” Lawrence said. “it’s always good to have another copy in the cloud.”

The city also prevents city employees from doing certain searches.

“When you get on a search engine and start searching for F150 parts, that has just opened Pandora’s box up. If you click on the wrong link, it literally can engulf your machine with viruses. If you’re on a network, it can take your network down. We prevent our users here from doing those types of searches. They can’t do anything on this network with their websites,” Lawrence explained. “Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, unless it’s really business related.”