Proposal to shift some Hawkins County property tax funds for capital projects in county moving forward

The Hawkins County school system could soon see less money after a plan to transfer two cents of property tax revenue to the county general fund is moving forward.

Because of the declining number of students in the school system, the state allowed for the county commission to reallocate up to 3 cents of property tax revenue.

The two cents they are recommending to shift between the two funds amount to a little more than $200,000.

“The reason we chose capital projects is that is a non-recurring expenditure,” said Budget and Finance Committee Chair John Metz.

Metz said there are nearly 40 capital projects that need attention.

One is a sewage system fix at the Hawkins County Justice Center.

“Due to what had happened in the past where inmates had flushed contraband down the sewers and created an issue with businesses,” he said.

The justice center is on the town of Rogersville’s sewer system. The county was told by the town leaders to fix the issue or the center would be violating their agreement and no longer on the sewer system.

“Their initial estimate right now are $366,000 and that does not include engineering which could be as much as an additional $100,000,” said Metz.

Thursday, parents voiced their concerns to Director of Schools Matt Hixson after it was announced that Keplar Elementary’s fourth and fifth graders would be moved to Hawkins Elementary come August because of two vacated teaching positions.

“This budget decision and these budget decisions were looked at as far back as 2015,” said Hixson.

Choosing not to fill those position at Keplar would save about $120,000 dollars.

“For that money to be reallocated to the schools to better serve the community and meet some of the needs that the county commission feels they need to in this next fiscal year makes that reduction a lot easier to deal with,” said Hixson.

The recommended reallocation will be presented before the full commission on August 26th.