WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – It’s officially prom season and while many are preparing plans and outfits, students from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high school also received a dose of reality from the Washington County and Johnson City EMS.

The departments put on a Drunk Driving demonstration which included the use of a helicopter and ambulance. It is part of the “Prom Promise” to encourage students not to drink and drive during the prom.

Between 2011 and 2015, Tennessee teens were involved in 205,326 motor vehicle crashes. Washington County ranked 91st out of 95 counties for teen crashes, that number has gone up since.

“Washington County is ranked number six as far as teen incidents with vehicles crashes and fatalities. That’s not a good number, six. That’s the high,” said Brandon Archer Deputy Chief of Washington County EMS.

Those who hosted this demonstration along with Archer hope that making this scenario as real as possible will lower the teen accident rate in the area. Archer said these accidents can happen any day, not just on prom night and he wants young viewers to be vigilant and responsible on the road.

“For all I know, there was somebody in that audience that was planning on making that decision later on for prom or even just in a day-to-day life. I’m hoping we’ve changed their mind and they can pass that on and be more of an influence of their peers with their decision-making,” Archer said.

Rachel Webber, a participant and member of the EMS program at David Crockett, said showing a real-life situation can hopefully help students think twice, and to take it seriously.

“Drinking and driving never ends out well. We had one arrested, one died, other people severely injured,” Webber continued saying that being a part of EMS, these are the type of situations she hopes to not encounter.

She also pointed out to the public that these incidents don’t just affect the ones drinking behind the wheel, but innocent people as well.

“I definitely think people should realize how much pain does into family members, friends, and the community as a whole. This impacts everybody and it’s important that young drivers stay responsible behind the wheel,” Webber said.

At the end of the activity, students walked around the scene and pledged to drive safely during prom season and long after their senior event.