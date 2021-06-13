Preview: Marsh Regional to celebrate World Blood Donor Day with drive

(WJHL) — Monday, June 14 marks World Blood Donor Day, and as a way to give back, Marsh Regional will host a blood drive that celebrates those who “give blood and keep the world beating.”

There will be three locations for donors to give blood:

111 W. Stone Dr., Suite 300, Kingsport

2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City

1996 W. State St., Bristol

Each collection center will operate at extended hours Monday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Donors will receive a special-edition T-shirt, a snack and a free lunch from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. that day.

Steffanie Sukel, the director of Marsh Regional, said that Marsh Regional’s blood and blood product have remained at critical levels for several months.

“We want to thank everyone who donated blood last year; there’s no question that lives were saved thanks to the selflessness of our donors,” Sukel said. “For Marsh Regional’s supplies to fully recover, we need everyone who is eligible to give blood to come out and donate.”

According to Marsh Regional, as many as three lives can be saved with a single blood donation, and those donations received at Marsh Regional centers stay in the region to help local patients.

These supplies go to 28 regional facilities, all regional cancer centers and five air-rescue bases in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.

To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health.

Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine should wait at least 48 hours after each dose before donating blood, platelet or plasma.

Unable to donate on World Blood Donor Day? Marsh Regional accepts appointments at all three locations in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City. Those phone numbers are 423-408-7500; 423-652-0014; and 423-282-7090, respectively.