President’s task force on veteran suicide seeks local feedback at Mountain Home VA

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The executive director of a task force created by President Donald Trump to prevent veteran suicide paid a visit to James H. Quillen VA Medical Center on Saturday morning for a town hall discussion.

The “President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide” or “PREVENTS” task force was launched through executive order in March 2019 to identify what’s working and what needs to be improved.

PREVENTS Executive Director Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen said asking about suicidal thoughts can help reduce stigma and save a life.

“They join the military because they want to serve. They want to give to others so it can be difficult for them to receive,” she said. “We have to be the ones to reach out. We can help them.”

Rep. Phil Roe (R-Johnson City) said 6 thousand veterans die by suicide in the U.S. annually.

“I mean if we had those kinds of losses on the battlefield you’d be having a totally different discussion in the United States,” he said.

Roe, ranking member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, said more federal dollars need to be dedicated to mental health and suicide prevention.

“We don’t have a place for people who need long-term, inpatient treatment. All of our mental facilities now are crammed full and there are waiting lists,” he said. “People are homeless on the street. People are not getting the care they need so we’ve got to take a real look at how we reconstitute that [mental health infrastructure] because it’s a major problem in this country.”

Van Dahlen said a national campaign could open the conversation about risk signs and available resources.

“We have not seen a public health approach to tackle suicide,” she said. “It will amplify the importance of just talking about things that are painful, that are difficult, that are frightening.”

Van Dahlen said the solution needs to come from communities, not just from Washington D.C.

Laura Rasnake, Mountain Home VA’s suicide prevention coordinator, said 14 of the 20 veterans estimated to die by suicide daily are not connected to VA services.

“The outreach isn’t getting to everyone,” said local veteran Dorsey Hinds.

“It’s very hard for a veteran to talk to someone who hasn’t shared his experiences and if there were more round table discussions veteran-to-veteran I think that would help.”

Rasnake said the VA has been trying to connect with people through local law enforcement and faith-based organizations.

She said they’ve also recently hired a veteran peer-support specialist to reach out to people.

“With the outreach that we’re doing, we’re able to provide a face to the VA, a human person coming into the community. Even more than that we have an entry point,” she said.

The PREVENTS task force is expected to present a report to President Trump by March 2020.

If you know someone whose experiencing suicidal thoughts, the Veterans Crisis Line is available as a resource: 1-800-273-8255.