Presidential pets to return to White House for first time in 4 years

President-elect Joe Biden gets a kiss on the cheek from his rescue dog, Major. (Courtesy: Biden social media accounts)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – President-elect Joe Biden is bringing one thing back to the White House: The First Dogs of the United States.

President Donald Trump left the job of first pet vacant for the past four years, breaking a long-held tradition of bringing presidential pets to The White House.

This will be 12-year-old Champ’s second stint in The White House, as the Bidens bought him from a Pennsylvanian breeder in 2008, shortly after Barack Obama took office, according to Politico.

The younger of Biden’s two German shepherds, Major, is the first dog adopted from a shelter to reside in the White House. (President Lyndon B. Johnson’s dog Yuki was the first rescue dog in The White House after he was found at a gas station by Johnson’s daughter).

“Let’s put dogs back in the White House,” Biden tweeted on Nov. 1.