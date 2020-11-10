Presidential pets to return to White House for first time in 4 years

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President-elect Joe Biden gets a kiss on the cheek from his rescue dog, Major. (Courtesy: Biden social media accounts)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – President-elect Joe Biden is bringing one thing back to the White House: The First Dogs of the United States.

President Donald Trump left the job of first pet vacant for the past four years, breaking a long-held tradition of bringing presidential pets to The White House.

This will be 12-year-old Champ’s second stint in The White House, as the Bidens bought him from a Pennsylvanian breeder in 2008, shortly after Barack Obama took office, according to Politico.

The younger of Biden’s two German shepherds, Major, is the first dog adopted from a shelter to reside in the White House. (President Lyndon B. Johnson’s dog Yuki was the first rescue dog in The White House after he was found at a gas station by Johnson’s daughter).

“Let’s put dogs back in the White House,” Biden tweeted on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss