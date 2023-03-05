WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Prescribed burning is set to begin on Sunday in Wise County, Virginia and Letcher County, Kentucky.

A release from the U.S. Forest Service said the prescribed burn is taking place on around 2,500 acres of land along the VA/KY state line across three days. Crews plan to ‘begin ignitions’ on Sunday, permitting favorable weather conditions, according to the release.

The prescribed burn is expected to last through Tuesday, and the release said fire officials will monitor the site for several days after the burn. Fire vehicles will be visible in the vicinity, the release said.

Area residents and motorists may observe and smell smoke during the burn, especially along US-23 and US-119, the release said. Message signs will be posted on US-23 in both directions with up-to-date smoke conditions, according to the release.

The U.S. Forest Service said prescribed burns benefit communities by reducing the buildup of dried leaves and foliage, which pose wildfire threats. They also help the local wildlife by restoring open woodlands and grasslands to the forest landscape, according to the release.