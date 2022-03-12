JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department arrested a man on Saturday night following a premises check.

The JCPD was conducting the check at home located on West Walnut Street when they found Wesley J. Porter, who had multiple warrants from Washington County, sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle he was known to be driving.

Porter’s warrants included identity theft, forgery, failure to appear and violation of probation.

According to the report, officers also found a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana as well as a firearm.

Porter was arrested and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $4,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.