(WJHL) – According to a news release from Appalachian Power, more than 95% of customers affected by Friday’s storm have had services restored.

This past Sunday, workers were able to restore power to 22,000 customers after completing repairs at more than 1,000 locations.

More than 3,000 workers are still taking part in an effort to restore power to Appalachian Power customers.

Below are the estimated times of restoration for several counties still without power within News Channel 11’s coverage area:

Monday, June 20 by 4 p.m. — Wythe

Monday, June 20 by 10 p.m. — Russell, Tazewell, Buchanan and Scott

Tuesday, June 21 by 4 p.m. — Dickenson, Wise, Washington and Smyth

Power restoration times indicate when the company anticipates having the last customers restored within an area. Many customers will have their power back on ahead of the time estimates, Appalachian Power states.

For more information on specific outages, visit Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.