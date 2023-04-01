JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Power outages have been reported across Brightridges service area following strong and damaging winds on Saturday.

According to the BrightRidge outage map, around 15.9% of customers in their service area are without power. Some of the hardest hit areas as of approximately 3 p.m., Sulphur Springs, Jonesborough, Harmony, Southeast JC and Pinecrest.

Click here to view the entire BrightRidge outage map for the latest information.

You can report outages via the BrightRidge Smarthub app, or by calling (423) 952-5000.