JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Both locally and nationally the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday can be seen across social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The hashtag is being posted along with a black screen with no words or photos in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

You can see some of hashtags that have been posted to social media below.

Have the hard conversations. Listen. Really listen. And make change happen.



Black Lives Matter. #blackouttuesday pic.twitter.com/dSW2C63ybu — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) June 2, 2020

SEE ALSO: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion to observe #TheShowMustBePaused Tuesday