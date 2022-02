WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people have been charged after the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office (WCSO) reported they stole mail throughout the county.

According to a release from the WCSO, Autumn Michelle Collins, 21, of Knoxville, and Jacob T. Cook, 22, of Telford, are each facing 10 misdemeanor counts of theft. Collins and Cook were arrested after a joint investigation involving the Jonesborough Police Department.