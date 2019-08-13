Possible opening date for future Greeneville Chick-Fil-A pushed back

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The future opening date of the Greeneville Chick-Fil-A has now been pushed to 2021.

According to city planner Logan Engle, concerns expressed by Tusculum University leaders to the restaurant developer have put the plans to open next year on hold.

Engle told News Channel 11 those concerns included the proximity between the restaurant on the Tusculum campus and the proposed free-standing store.

That store would be located on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The “Georgia’s Southern Table” restaurant is currently on that property.

Originally, the new Chick-Fil-A was slated to open in January 2020. The restaurant plans had been in the works since early 2019.

Engle also told News Channel 11 that whenever the developer is ready to start work on the property, both site and building plans have been approved. The permit would only need to be issued.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Tusculum University regarding the Chick-Fil-A concerns. We will update this story once we receive more information.