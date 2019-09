DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of a Middle Tennessee highway has been dedicated to the victim of an infamous murder case.

A portion of Highway 641 in Decatur County has now been dedicated to Holly Bobo.

Bobo was 20 years old when she was kidnapped and murdered eight years ago.

Zachary Adams has been convicted in her death, and Bobo was finally buried just last year.

We’re told the newly named section of the highway is near the ball fields where she used to play softball.