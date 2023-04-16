KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A restaurant that has been part of the Kingsport community for years will be temporarily closed after an early morning fire.

According to officials with the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD), crews responded to a fire at Pop’s Restaurant at approximately 4. a.m. Sunday morning. The KFD reports the fire was extinguished quickly, but there was smoke damage throughout the restaurant.

Photo: Kingsport Fire Department (KFD)

No injuries were reported from the incident.

A post by the restaurant on Facebook says due to the fire that occurred in the dining area, Pop’s will be closed for the next one to two weeks while they assess the damage and clean up.

“We are grateful and blessed by how much the Lord has protected us. We want to give him praise for keeping this fire small and contained to a single area,” the post states.

Pop’s concludes by thanking their customers and saying hoping to see them soon.