William Wampler wins GOP primary for Virginia House of Delegates District 4

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WJHL) - Unofficial results show that William Wampler has won the GOP primary for Virginia House of Delegates District 4.

Wampler received 2,318 votes, while fellow Republican David Eaton received 1,278 votes.

The District 4 seat is currently held by Todd Pillion, who announced a bid for the Virginia Senate earlier this year.

District 4 includes Dickenson County of parts of Russell, Washington, and Wise counties.