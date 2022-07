KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 solicited questions from viewers to ask local Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger. She sat down for an interview in her hometown of Kingsport to discuss what’s up in Washington.

WHAT'S UP IN WASHINGTON? I sat down with @RepHarshbarger to discuss topics viewers asked me to. Some topics we talked about include abortion, Jan. 6 hearings, inflation, broadband access, immigration, & more. Much to happen on Capitol Hill this week 👀👀👀👀@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/5OCUqz99CW — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) July 12, 2022

Topics discussed with the congresswoman included abortion, the January 6 hearings, abortion, inflation, rural broadband access, immigration, and much more.

You can watch the full interview here: