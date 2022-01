RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Republican Glenn Youngkin is set to become Virginia’s 74th Governor on Saturday as the official inauguration ceremony begins at noon.

To be sworn in alongside Youngkin are ticket-mates Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears.

According to his campaign website, Governor-elect Youngkin’s “Day-One” plan for the state includes eliminating Virginia’s “Grocery Tax”, “Firing the Parole Board” and banning Critical Race Theory.