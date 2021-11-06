VIRGINIA ELECTION: Republicans take majority of House of Delegates after Mulger concedes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republicans now have a majority in the House of Delegates after Del. Martha Mugler (D-Hampton) conceded to Aijalon Cordoza Friday night.

“The final numbers were tallied this afternoon, and while we did move the needle in our direction with the final provisional and mail in ballots, it was not enough to overcome our opponent’s lead,” Mulgar said in a statement she sent out on Nov. 5.

Cordoza’s win of the District 91 means there are now 51 Republicans in the chamber. It could grow to 52 after a recount that is pending in District 85, where Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, currently sits.

Virginia’s Speaker of the House, Eileen FIller-Corn, issued the following statement the same night: