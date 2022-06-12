RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine released a statement on the bipartisan proposal to reduce gun violence.

According to the release from Kaine’s office, the framework would support various resources such as family and school-based mental health services and ‘cracking’ down on criminals who illegally evade licensing requirements.

“This bipartisan proposal is a first and necessary step to reduce gun violence in our communities. I applaud my Senate colleagues on both sides of the aisle for reaching this agreement. Every moment that Congress does not act, another community bears witness to the heartbreaking consequences of gun violence. That’s why the Senate must move quickly to pass this long-overdue proposal,” Kaine states.

The proposal has support from republicans and democrats.