USDA reverses decision to close, transfer Job Corps centers “for the time being”

Several Job Corps centers that were slated for closure may remain open after all.
A spokesperson says the USDA, which oversees forest service Job Corps centers, does not intend to transfer these centers to the Department of Labor “for the time being.”
Previously, USDA announced its intention to withdraw from managing 16 Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers (CCC), including the Jacobs Creek CCC in Bristol, Tennessee, and close another nine, including the Flatwoods CCC in Coeburn, Virginia.
The spokesperson issued this statement Wednesday night to News Channel 11:
Following robust engagement with stakeholders and Members of Congress regarding the future of the USFS Job Corps centers, USDA has notified DOL that the USFS will evaluate the feedback while reviewing its role in Job Corps management and operation. For the time being, USDA does not intend to transfer these centers to DOL to allow management to determine a pathway that will maximize opportunity and results for students, minimize disruptions, and improve overall performance and integrity. DOL and USDA will conduct a robust organizational review to determine the appropriate course of action keeping in mind the USFS mission, the students we serve, and the American taxpayers. As USDA looks to the future, it is imperative the USFS focuses on and prioritizes its core natural resource mission to improve the condition and resilience of our Nation’s forests.”
-USDA and DOL spokesperson