USDA reverses decision to close, transfer Job Corps centers "for the time being"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON (WJHL) - Several Job Corps centers that were slated for closure may remain open after all.

A spokesperson says the USDA, which oversees forest service Job Corps centers, does not intend to transfer these centers to the Department of Labor "for the time being."

SEE ALSO: Flatwoods Job Corps up for proposed closure; Va. leaders speak out

Previously, USDA announced its intention to withdraw from managing 16 Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers (CCC), including the Jacobs Creek CCC in Bristol, Tennessee, and close another nine, including the Flatwoods CCC in Coeburn, Virginia.

SEE ALSO: U.S. Labor Department announces changes to USDA's Job Corps centers

The spokesperson issued this statement Wednesday night to News Channel 11: