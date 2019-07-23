US now says it ‘engaged’ 2 Iranian drones, not 1

In this May 1, 2019, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the San Diego Bay in San Diego, Calif. President Donald Trump says the USS Boxer destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Trump says it’s the latest “hostile” action by Iran. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Monford/U.S. Navy via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says that when it destroyed an Iranian drone last week over the Strait of Hormuz, it also took aim at a second drone.

Iran denies it lost any drones.

U.S. Central Command says that one Iranian drone crashed into the sea after the USS Boxer took what Central Command called “defensive action” against it last Thursday. It said the Boxer also “engaged” a second Iranian drone at the same time, but could not confirm it was destroyed.

Officials have said the Boxer used an electronic jamming device on the ship to attack the drones, rather than fire missiles at it.

U.S. officials say the drones acted aggressively toward the Boxer in international waters and were part of a pattern of efforts by Iran to disrupt navigation.