US Northern Command apologizes for retweeting Trump campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Northern Command based in Colorado Springs has apologized for retweeting a post by President Donald Trump that announced his campaign stop earlier this week in a western Pennsylvania city.

Before addressing supporters, Trump tweeted, “I’m going to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the home of the late, great Arnold Palmer — There was nobody like him. I got to know Arnold well, played golf with him, and miss him. See you tonight in Latrobe!”

Northern Command spokeswoman Navy Capt. Pamela Kunze said the tweet was “inadvertently retweeted on the official U.S. Northern Command Twitter account” on Thursday by a new staff member and one of the account’s administrators, The Gazette reported.

The retweet was deleted after several minutes, Kunze said, apologizing on behalf of the military organization. The Northern Command is apolitical and nonpartisan, she said.

The organization was created after 9/11 to defend the country and coordinate Department of Defense civilian disaster response efforts. It is based at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

The Department of Defense allows military members on active duty to express their personal opinions on political candidates, donate to campaigns, sign petitions and attend political events as spectators. But they are not allowed to participate in any discussion as an advocate or partake in partisan activities.