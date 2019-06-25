Unicoi Co. Commission approves $100K to improve ambulance service

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County commissioners approved allocating $100 thousand to improve ambulance services.

The commission approved the funding in a unanimous vote Monday evening.

The money will come from when former Mountain States Health Alliance purchased the Unicoi County Hospital. The funds will go to Washington County-Johnson City EMS, which will soon provide services in Unicoi County.

Commissioners say the money will allow EMS services to cover upfront costs for providing services in the county.