Breaking News
Two injured Sullivan County camper fire

Trump to raise $15M for re-elect in California trip

Politics

by: ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

FILE – In this April 5, 2019, file photo, the presidential limousine of President Donald Trump is parked on a hill in front of a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif., as he meets with supporters during a fundraiser. Trump is set to raise more than $15 million this week during a two-day California fundraising swing. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to raise more than $15 million this week during a two-day California fundraising swing.

A Republican official familiar with the plans says Trump will raise $3 million Tuesday at a lunch in the Bay Area and $5 million at a dinner that evening in Beverly Hills at the home of real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer.

On Wednesday, Trump is set to take in $3 million at a Los Angeles breakfast and a further $4 million during a San Diego lunch.

The fundraisers will benefit Trump Victory, the joint entity that funds the president’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss