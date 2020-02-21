1  of  2
Breaking News
Tennessee executes Nicholas Sutton by electric chair Ex-boyfriend of missing girl’s mother says he never saw the child, AMBER Alert still active
1  of  48
Closings & Delays
Ashley Academy Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Central Baptist Preschool Children's Center & Small Miracles of Greeneville Christian Life Academy Cocke County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Early Learning Center, FUMC Elizabethton City Schools First Christian Preschool Grayson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville City Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson City Parks and Recreation Johnson City, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Mountain View Baptist Daycare & Learning Center Munsey Preschool NET-TRANS Norton, VA City Schools Providence Academy Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Simmons Ridge Children's Academy Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School St. Marys Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Towering Oaks Christian School Tri-Cities Christian School Tusculum University Unicoi County, TN Schools Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wesley Memorial Preschool Westminster Kids Early Learning Program Wise County, VA Schools

Trump apparently not a fan of ‘Parasite’

Politics
Posted: / Updated:
donald trump

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is apparently not a fan of “Parasite,” his biggest complaint being that the movie was made in South Korea.

Trump started talking about the Academy Awards during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday. Parasite was named best picture, becoming the first non-English-language film to get the top honor.

“What the hell was that all about?” Trump said. “We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”

Neon, the U.S. distributor for the subtitled film, shot back on Twitter: “Understandable. He can’t read.”

The audience booed when Trump mentioned the Academy Awards and then cheered when he said: “Can we get like ‘’Gone with the Wind’ back please? ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ so many great movies.”

“Parasite” tells the story of how a family of four poor, unemployed people living in a slum basement apartment comically infiltrates a wealthy family residing at a luxurious mansion before things unravel violently and tragically.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss