BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Conflict between Nashville leaders and the General Assembly may spill over, affecting the Tri-Cities Airport.

State lawmakers say they’re planning to propose a bill, which has yet to be filed, that would allow the state government to appoint members to airport boards across the state.

Tri-Cities Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey told News Channel 11 he’s been watching the saga of Metro Nashville versus the state over the airport over the last year, but he’s holding off on worrying about the future of TRI for now.

“I wouldn’t say that there’s anything to really either be excited about or worried about until we actually see what comes of something,” Cossey said.

All five of Tennessee’s commercial airports have an oversight board, usually appointed by the city or county governments where it is located. For example, board members governing McGhee Tyson Airport are appointed by Knoxville’s mayor and confirmed by the city council.

But the charter for Tri-Cities is different than any other.

“There’s a specific section in the law that allows a regional authority to have another state be involved,” Cossey told News Channel 11. “That was designed specifically for us to allow Bristol, Virginia, to be involved in the airport authority.”

The members of the12-person authority are appointed by the cities of Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia, along with Sullivan and Washington counties.

Last spring, state legislators passed a law that would have allowed the governor and speakers of the state House and Senate to appoint the majority of members to Nashville’s airport board.

The law was ruled un-constitutional, but its sponsor, Rep. Johnny Garrett (R-Goodlettsville), said he would consider sponsoring a new bill that would affect all of the state’s airports.

Cossey said even if Garrett moves to include Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga in a new measure, TRI’s unique charter might keep it out of the law.

“I think in their mindset, they’re considering all of the airports that are formed under that same authority or that same legislation that form the Metropolitan Nashville Authority,” Cossey said. “We’re formed under a different legislation branch. So it would be a little more of a process to include Tri-Cities Airport into that, not saying it couldn’t happen, but it would be a bit more of a process.”

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who is a member of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, told News Channel 11 “there’s a world of difference between BNA and Nashville and Tri-Cities Regional Airport.”

Venable said he’d hear out any proposals that come out of the legislature, but that the issue doesn’t have much to do with Tri-Cities Airport’s operations.

“I think it’s local politics in Nashville and Sullivan County should not be involved,” Venable said.

Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol), who supported the law to give the state more power over Nashville’s airport commission, has a more positive of potential state involvement in local airports.

“Most of the funding for that airport (Nashville) aside from the commercial traffic comes from the state and we have right now no voice there and we should,” Lundberg told News Channel 11. “Same thing for Memphis.”

Even if Tri-Cities were included, Cossey said local travelers probably wouldn’t notice big changes.

“What it would wind up having an impact on is the more of the strategic focus for the future,” Cossey said. “It’s not going to have so much of an impact on the day-in, day-out operations. “

Cossey said he and directors of the four other commercial airports in the state will travel to Nashville in February to meet with state legislators.