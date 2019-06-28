Tomita, Wolfe among locals appointed to various state boards, commissions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several locals have been appointed to various state boards and commissions.

Gov. Bill Lee’s office released a list of nearly 200 appointees on Friday.

Among them, former Johnson City mayor David Tomita, who was picked to serve on the Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and former Jonesborough mayor Kelly Wolfe, who was appointed to the ETSU Board of Trustees.

Two others were also appointed to the ETSU board, Dorothy Grisham of Hamilton County and Dr. Linda Latimer of Washington County.

Below is a list of locals who were appointed:

Alcoholic Beverage Commission

David Tomita of Washington County, Representative of East Tennessee

Aeronautics Commission

Dan Mahoney of Washington County

Agriculture Hall of Fame Board

Robert Helvey of Washington County

Archaeological Advisory Council

Dr. Chris Widga of Washington County, ETSU Representative

Board of Athletic Trainers

Craig Moorhouse of Washington County, Representative of Athletic Trainers

Board of Court Reporting

Judge John Rambo of Washington County, Circuit/Chancery Court Judge Representative

East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees

Dorothy Grisham of Hamilton County, Trustee

Dr. Linda Latimer of Washington County, Trustee

Kelly Wolfe of Washington County, Trustee

State Rehabilitation Council

Greyson Jennings of Washington County, Representative of Recipients of Vocational Rehabilitation

Tennessee Advisory Council on Intergovernmental Relations

Calvin Clifton of Washington County, Citizen Representative

Water Quality, Oil, & Gas Board

Neal Whitten of Washington County, Representative of Industry Interest

Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TWRA)

Tommy Woods of Sullivan County, 1st TWRA District Representative

Tennessee Board of Regents

Miles Burdine of Sullivan County, 1st Congressional District Regent

Council on Education of Students with Disabilities

Angela Jackson of Hawkins County, Representative of State and Local Education Officials

Energy Efficient Schools Council

Brandon Williams of Hawkins County, School Systems Representative

Interagency Coordinating Council

Lisa Manis of Carter County, Early Intervention Services Representative

Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission

Kim Birchfield of Carter County, Representative of Citizens