Tomita, Wolfe among locals appointed to various state boards, commissions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several locals have been appointed to various state boards and commissions.
Gov. Bill Lee’s office released a list of nearly 200 appointees on Friday.
Among them, former Johnson City mayor David Tomita, who was picked to serve on the Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and former Jonesborough mayor Kelly Wolfe, who was appointed to the ETSU Board of Trustees.
Two others were also appointed to the ETSU board, Dorothy Grisham of Hamilton County and Dr. Linda Latimer of Washington County.
Below is a list of locals who were appointed:
Alcoholic Beverage Commission
David Tomita of Washington County, Representative of East Tennessee
Aeronautics Commission
Dan Mahoney of Washington County
Agriculture Hall of Fame Board
Robert Helvey of Washington County
Archaeological Advisory Council
Dr. Chris Widga of Washington County, ETSU Representative
Board of Athletic Trainers
Craig Moorhouse of Washington County, Representative of Athletic Trainers
Board of Court Reporting
Judge John Rambo of Washington County, Circuit/Chancery Court Judge Representative
East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees
Dorothy Grisham of Hamilton County, Trustee
Dr. Linda Latimer of Washington County, Trustee
Kelly Wolfe of Washington County, Trustee
State Rehabilitation Council
Greyson Jennings of Washington County, Representative of Recipients of Vocational Rehabilitation
Tennessee Advisory Council on Intergovernmental Relations
Calvin Clifton of Washington County, Citizen Representative
Water Quality, Oil, & Gas Board
Neal Whitten of Washington County, Representative of Industry Interest
Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TWRA)
Tommy Woods of Sullivan County, 1st TWRA District Representative
Tennessee Board of Regents
Miles Burdine of Sullivan County, 1st Congressional District Regent
Council on Education of Students with Disabilities
Angela Jackson of Hawkins County, Representative of State and Local Education Officials
Energy Efficient Schools Council
Brandon Williams of Hawkins County, School Systems Representative
Interagency Coordinating Council
Lisa Manis of Carter County, Early Intervention Services Representative
Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission
Kim Birchfield of Carter County, Representative of Citizens