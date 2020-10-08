The Latest: Biden team rejects Trump bid for debate delay

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden walks to board his campaign plane at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020., en route to Arizona. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield says the campaign had long ago agreed to debate dates of Sept. 29, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

Debate organizers on Thursday said next week’s event would be a virtual one due to Trump’s having COVID-19. The president immediately objected to that format, said he wouldn’t take part and pressed for the candidates to meet in person. His campaign then proposed the town hall postponed by one week, to Oct. 22, and the third debate held on Oct. 29.

The Biden camp says Trump’s “erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar and pick new dates of his choosing.”

Bedingfield says Biden looks forward to the Oct. 22 debate, which she says is “tied for the latest debate date in 40 years.”

The election is Nov. 3.

Reported 12:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s campaign is proposing delaying the two remaining presidential debates by one week to ensure the debates can take place in-person, rather than virtually, after Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

The Commission on Presidential Debate announced Thursday that next week’s town hall debate in Miami would be held virtually because of Trump had the virus. The president immediately objected to that format, and he said he wouldn’t take part.

Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says in a statement that the “American people should not be deprived of the chance to see the two candidates for president debate face to face two more times” before the election.

Stepien says the campaign would like to see the town hall postponed by one week, to Oct. 22, and the third debate held on Oct. 29.

Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign had also asked that town hall be moved back a week “so the president is not able to evade accountability.”