JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County and Washington County school boards passed resolutions opposing the governor’s proposed expansion of school vouchers.

In November, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled his “Education Freedom Act” proposal, which would expand school vouchers to every county and allow tax dollars to cover tuition and other expenses for students to go to private schools. It proposes $7,075 vouchers that families could use at a private school of their choice.

Currently, vouchers are only available in Shelby, Davidson, and Hamilton counties.

The governor and other proponents argue that vouchers allow parents to send their children to schools that best suits them and also let parents choose where their tax dollars are spent. Opponents have raised concerns about the impact on public schools, accountability for private schools that receive public funds, and tax dollars benefiting wealthier families.

Sullivan County

At Thursday night’s Sullivan County Board of Education meeting, all but one member voted in favor of a resolution opposing the governor’s plan.

Board member Mark Ireson, who also serves on the county commission, cast the lone “no” vote.

“I think competition is good,” Ireson said. “I think allowing competition is a good thing.”

Ireson said he understands others’ concerns but believes Sullivan County Schools will still “shine” and “grow” if the governor’s proposal is passed.

“I think that having the choice, being a parent having a choice, is a good thing,” Ireson said. “Right now, you can only have that choice if you have enough money, and this allows more people to do that that don’t have the money.”

Board Vice Chair Matthew Spivey expressed concerns about accountability surrounding tax dollars going to private institutions.

“I agree competition’s a good thing as well, but it shouldn’t be supported by public tax dollars,” Spivey said.

While public school systems are entrusted with educating all children in their districts, private schools get to select their students. Board member Michael Hughes said that will put public schools at a disadvantage.

“The private schools get to filter who they take. We take all of the children,” Hughes said. “They will pick and choose, and it’ll look like they do a better job than what they really do because they are going to get the students that are already in a better position to succeed.”

Washington County

The Washington County Board of Education unanimously approved a nearly identical resolution.

“I don’t think Gov. Lee has offered many specific details, mainly about accountability to hold private schools accountable or what the financial impact is going to be on public schools, so I’m concerned,” board member Mary Beth Dellinger said.

Board member Gregg Huddlestone, a retired teacher of over four decades, called the proposal “the most extreme privatization plan that’s been proposed in our state.”

“Public taxes don’t need to go to private schools,” Huddlestone said. “We don’t need to move money for public schools to where it’s unaccountable and where it’s been proven that the benefits are coming a lot to the wealthy families that already have their children in private schools.”

Local lawmaker to sponsor governor’s plan

The Sullivan County and Washington County resolutions call on state lawmakers to consider the effects vouchers will have on local schools and “instead seek out ways to support and strengthen public schools throughout the state.”

Gov. Lee’s plan has not been introduced in the General Assembly yet, but Sen. Jon Lundberg, who represents Sullivan and Hawkins counties, plans to sponsor the legislation as chair of the Senate Education Committee.

Sen. Rusty Crowe, who represents Carter, Johnson, and Washington counties and is also a member of the Education Committee, said he would wait until the proposal is finalized before forming an opinion about it.

The General Assembly will reconvene next Tuesday.

In December, the Greene County Board of Education also passed a resolution opposing an expanded school voucher program.