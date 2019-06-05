Sullivan County's proposed property tax increase explained
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Sullivan County's Budget Committee is expected to finalize their recommendation for a six-cent property tax increase Wednesday.
If passed by the entire county commission, the owner of a property with an appraised value of $100 thousand dollars would have to pay an additional 15 dollars per year in taxes.
When asked what he would say to people tired of tax hikes, County Mayor Richard Venable said, "I think when the public understands where the money is being spent they're more likely to support that."
The first portion of that increase was approved in September. County commissioners unanimously supported spending one million dollars to add school resource officers to all county school campuses.
MORE: Sullivan Co. Commission approves 14 more school resource officers
"We have safer schools for our children in Sullivan County today," said County Commissioner Mark Vance. "The people wanted that, and we heard them."
Vance is among the many who also supported a resolution seeking one million dollars to fund 20 new employees, including officers and nurses, at the overcrowded county jail.
ALSO READ: 'Dangerous' Sullivan County jail critically overcrowded, facing decertification
"Our staffing is below what's needed to ensure the protection of both the inmates and the officers," said Vance.
"We've always been understaffed in the medical end of the jail so this will relieve some of that pressure," Venable added.
Vance said the rest of the increase would fund raises for county employees to keep pace with the cost of living.
"We have to at least try to recognize the employees that work and keep their salaries going up based on the cost of inflation," Vance said.
Venable said incremental raises are critical to keep county wages competitive with the private sector. He said, "We right now have some openings that are difficult to fill just because of the low wage level here."
Venable said elected officials will not benefit from raises funded through the proposed property tax increase. He said raises for 'constitutional officers' are mandated by the state whereas raises for EMS providers, for example, are funded through the county commission.
Venable said at least two special called meetings with the full county commission will take place this month to discuss the budget. The first is scheduled for June 13th.
More Stories
-
- Bristol police holding "active shooter response classes" to inform public
- Locals react to Gov. Ralph Northam calling for stricter gun laws and Virginia Beach Shooting
- M&M's announces luxury 'glamping' experience for BMS fall race
- Storm Team 11: Developing Showers and Storms
- Classmates raise money for NC teen who lost leg in shark attack
- Sullivan County's proposed property tax increase explained
- Findings of grand jury investigation of deadly Sullivan County officer-involved shooting released
- Black bear causes stir in Tazewell
- Washington County woman charged with identity theft
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Washington County woman charged with identity theft New
The victim discovered that her stolen information had been put on a duplicated driver's license.Read More »
-
Bristol police holding "active shooter response classes" to inform public New
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department has held civilian active shooter response classes for years, but in light of recent mass shootings across the nation they hope to grab the public's attention.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Black bear causes stir in Tazewell
A black bear was on the loose in downtown Tazewell Tuesday afternoon, and police were cautioning people to not approach the animal. It later moved on.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Governor Northam launches effort to remove discriminatory laws in Virginia
Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill striking Jim Crow-era exceptions from Virginia's minimum-wage law, and he formed a commission to find other discriminatory language in state laws and regulations.Read More »
-
Ask Storm Team 11: What are dust devils and how do they form?
What are dust devils and how do they develop?Read More »
-
THP urges drivers to prepare for hands-free law going into effect July 1st
A law banning handheld devices while on the road will go into effect in Tennessee in less than one month.Read More »