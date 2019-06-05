Sullivan Co. budget committee recommends 7-cent tax increase

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Members of the Sullivan County budget committee voted 4-1 to recommend a 7-cent property tax increase to the county commission Wednesday afternoon.
The breakdown of that tax increase is as follows
2-cents for SRO’s (School Resource Officers)
2-cents for jail funding
2-cents for county employee raises
1-cent for EMS funding
This recommendation will go before the full Sullivan County Commission next week.