Sullivan Co. budget committee recommends 7-cent tax increase

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has abruptly forced out John Bolton, the hawkish national security adviser with whom he had strong disagreements on Iran, Afghanistan and many other global challenges.

Tuesday's sudden shake-up marked the latest departure of a prominent voice of dissent from the president's inner circle, as Trump has grown less accepting of advice contrary to his instincts. It also comes at a trying moment for Trump on the world stage, as the president faces pressing decisions on difficult foreign policy issues.