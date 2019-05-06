Speaker Casada's chief of staff resigns amid controversy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WKRN)

The chief of staff for Republican House Speaker Glen Casada, Cade Cothren, has resigned after being urged by two other top House Republican leaders.

House Republican Leader William Lamberth and House Republican Caucus Chair Cameron Sexton--who have the number two and three GOP leadership positions-- issued a joint statement Monday that the Speaker's Chief of Staff Cade Cothren must go after stories linking him to a series of text message.

This included a question in a news report asking if he has sent "racist texts."

The tipping point may have been where "sexually explicit" text messages reported in the Tennessean late Monday that Cothren allegedly sent during a period of time in 2014-2016.

Cothren has admitted to drug use during that time and seeking help.

Speaker Casada referenced that in a statement today as to why he gave Cothren a "second chance" and "glad that he did."

In a statement this afternoon, Cothren said "Because this happened several years ago, I can sincerely say it is hard for me to remember things with absolute clarity. I can confirm, however, I have said and done things in the past that I’m not proud of, and I won’t hide from that. However, those who know my heart, know that I am nothing even remotely resembling a racist. I believe that all people are created equally in God’s eyes.”