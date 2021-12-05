Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

Former US Senator Bob Dole speaks as he introduces US Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)



TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Elizabeth Dole has tweeted that her husband, Republican political icon Bob Dole, has died at age 98.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/57NtGfqtmL — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) December 5, 2021

Dole overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too.