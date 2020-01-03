Sen. Tim Kaine files resolution ‘to prevent war with Iran’

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) has introduced a resolution to prevent further escalation of hostilities with Iran.

This comes one day after an Iranian general was killed in an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

Kaine’s war powers resolution reaffirms that Congress has the sole power to declare war as laid out in the Constitution and requires congressional authorization of any hostilities with Iran. It would allow the U.S. to defend itself from an imminent attack, the senator said.

“For years, I’ve been deeply concerned about President Trump stumbling into a war with Iran,” Kaine said in a statement Friday. “We’re now at a boiling point, and Congress must step in before Trump puts even more of our troops in harm’s way. We owe it to our servicemembers to have a debate and vote about whether or not it’s in our national interest to engage in another unnecessary war in the Middle East.”

Kaine is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees.

The resolution is co-sponsored by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).