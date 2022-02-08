Sen. Blackburn on Biden SCOTUS nominee: ‘It is his choice’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – As internal divisions arise in the GOP regarding the Biden administration’s potential replacements for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) shared her own impressions on Senate confirmation responsibilities.

“The president, it is his choice,” Blackburn said in an interview with News Channel 11. “And his decision who he wants to nominate.”

Blackburn had just stepped off the Senate floor when she explained that her judgment on the nominee would be reserved for when they are formally announced by President Biden. Other GOP members, however, have weighed in on the potential shortlist of candidates — all Black women — that could serve in the Supreme Court.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) likened the decision to Affirmative Action during a radio interview, calling the potential justice a “beneficiary” of the policy and stating that any new nominee would be unlikely to net a “single Republican vote.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) contradicted Wicker’s claim later on CBS’s Face the Nation, stating that he was supportive of institutions that “look like America” and stating that the Republican party makes efforts to recruit women and people of color to become more representative.

Graham sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee alongside Blackburn, and the group is tasked with initial vetting and review of nominations before introduction to the U.S. Senate at large. Blackburn is one of four women on the committee and the only female Republican member. Wicker does not sit on the committee.

“It is my responsibility to do my constitutional duty, which is to get to know the nominee, to review their writings, their opinions, their speeches, determine where they are on different issues, look at how they have ruled in the past, get to ask them about their judicial philosophy,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn also warned that the process could take time, though many current Senators are not unfamiliar with a rushed confirmation timeline after Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed one month after her Sept. 26, 2020 nomination with no Democrat support and a no vote from GOP Sen. Susan Collins.

“All of this takes a good bit of time; every senator will have questions,” Blackburn said. “That is such a vital part of the advice and consent role that the Constitution delegates to the U.S. Senate.”

Potential delay tactics that could hold the decision until the midterms were removed in 2017, as the nicknamed “Nuclear Option” changed Supreme Court confirmations into a simple majority and effectively ended the Senate minority’s power to hold back nominations. The decision was backed by 52 Republicans and 0 Democrats and led to the seating of Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch around Democrat opposition.

When asked if the GOP’s decision to remove the filibuster – which could have delayed Biden’s appointment until at least midterms and possibly further – was being discussed within the party, Blackburn said it is “really not the time” to think about potential rule changes.

“We’ll see what happens once the nominee is named,” Blackburn said.